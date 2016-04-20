By Jessica Dye
NEW YORK, April 20 A lawyer for General Motors
said on Wednesday the company has made "significant
progress" toward resolving lawsuits involving injuries and
deaths allegedly linked to a faulty ignition switch that
prompted the recall of 2.6 million vehicles.
The automaker has paid about $2 billion in penalties and
settlements since the 2014 recalls over the switch, which can
slip out of place, causing engine stalls and cutting power to
steering, air bag and brake systems.
GM has admitted that some of its employees knew about the
switch problems years before a recall was ordered.
"We've made significant progress in terms of discussions and
potential resolutions," Richard Godfrey, a lawyer for GM, told
U.S. District Judge Jesse Furman during a hearing in Manhattan
federal court where federal litigation over the switch has been
consolidated.
Robert Hilliard, a lawyer representing injury and death
plaintiffs, also told Furman that GM is "actively and
successfully settling cases" over the switch. More than 200
injury and death cases involving the switch are pending in
Manhattan, while other cases have been filed in state courts
across the U.S.
Further details about settlement discussions and how many
cases have been resolved were not available. After the hearing,
the parties met privately with Furman to discuss issues related
to settlement talks, including GM's request for more information
from plaintiffs and their lawyers.
Their comments follow GM's announcement that it had reached
a confidential settlement with Nadia Yingling, whose husband
died in 2013 following a car crash. Her case had been slated for
trial starting May 2. The next federal trial is now expected to
begin in September, although some cases may go to trial in state
courts over the summer.
Last year, GM struck a confidential deal to resolve injury
and death cases from about 1,380 plaintiffs represented by
Hilliard's firm. It also set up an out-of-court fund run by
Washington lawyer and compensation expert Kenneth Feinberg,
which reported resolving nearly 400 injury and death claims.
GM is also facing claims from customers who say their
vehicles lost value as a result of the recalls. A federal
appeals court is currently weighing the extent to which their
cases will be affected by GM's 2009 bankruptcy.
A spokesman for GM, Jim Cain, said in a statement that
depending on the facts and circumstances of each case, "we will
consider settlement, but any discussions are confidential."
(Reporting by Jessica Dye; Editing by Alan Crosby)