NEW YORK, June 5 The General Motors Co board of directors has asked the automaker's general counsel, Michael Millikin, a key counselor to Chief Executive Mary Barra, to stay beyond the mandatory retirement age of 65, a GM spokesman said on Thursday.

Millikin, 65, has been the company's top in-house lawyer since 2009. A report released on Thursday prepared by outside counsel spared him of the harshest criticism leveled against GM for an ignition-switch defect.

(Reporting by Paul Lienert and David Ingram; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)