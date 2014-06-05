NEW YORK, June 5 The General Motors Co
board of directors has asked the automaker's general counsel,
Michael Millikin, a key counselor to Chief Executive Mary Barra,
to stay beyond the mandatory retirement age of 65, a GM
spokesman said on Thursday.
Millikin, 65, has been the company's top in-house lawyer
since 2009. A report released on Thursday prepared by outside
counsel spared him of the harshest criticism leveled against GM
for an ignition-switch defect.
