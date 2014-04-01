April 1 General Motors Co said on Tuesday
it has hired Kenneth Feinberg, a lawyer widely known for
administering funds to compensate victims of high-profile
disasters and accidents, to help assess its options for dealing
with victims harmed by recalled vehicles.
Several consumer groups and at least one U.S. lawmaker,
Senator Richard Blumenthal, a Connecticut Democrat, have called
on GM to set up a trust fund to cover losses suffered by victims
and families affected by the ignition switch defect, which is
linked to at least 13 deaths and has prompted the recall of more
than 2.6 million vehicles.
GM is shielded by its 2009 bankruptcy, which protects the
so-called new GM from liability for accidents occurring before
July 2009. It may also be protected from lawsuits over older
accidents by statutes of limitations, which set limits on how
long plaintiffs have to file suit.
GM chief executive Mary Barra announced Feinberg's
appointment during testimony before a U.S. House of
Representatives subcommittee Tuesday. Under questioning by
lawmakers Barra said no decision has been made about
establishing a trust fund. The company said in a statement that
Feinberg will "explore and evaluate options" for responding to
victims.
In a statement provided by GM, Feinberg, the founder and
managing partner of law firm Feinberg Rozen, said he will weigh
the company's options in an "independent, balanced and objective
manner based upon my prior experience." He could not be reached
for comment.
Feinberg is no stranger to GM. In 2009, he served as the
White House's "pay czar," setting limits on executive
compensation at companies that were rescued with taxpayer money.
GM was among them.
The following is a look at some of his best-known work with
victims' compensation funds:
- Sept. 11 attacks: Feinberg was tapped as special master
for the September 11th Victim Compensation Fund of 2001, set up
to compensate victims of the deadly 9/11 assault. The fund
distributed more than $7 billion to the survivors of 2,880
people killed in the attacks and 2,680 who were injured,
according to a report from Feinberg.
- Virginia Tech shootings: after 32 people were shot and
killed at the Virginia Tech campus in 2007, Feinberg was tapped
to help distribute donations to affected victims and their
families. The Hokie Spirit Memorial Fund distributed
approximately $8 million, according to its website.
- Aurora, Colorado theater shootings: Feinberg was appointed
to distribute funds to victims of a deadly 2012 mass shooting at
a movie theater in Aurora, Colorado. The Aurora Victim Relief
Fund, which received more than $5.3 million in donations,
distributed funds to 38 individuals injured in the attacks, as
well as the families of 12 people who were killed.
- BP oil spill: BP Plc set up a $20 billion claims
fund for people and businesses affected by the massive 2010
Deepwater Horizon oil spill in the Gulf of Mexico, and Feinberg
was appointed to handle claims. Before the fund was discontinued
in 2012, Feinberg oversaw payments to approximately 221,000
claimants, totaling about $6.1 billion.
- Boston Marathon bombing: Feinberg, a native of Brockton, a
Boston suburb, was called upon to administer funds to the
victims of the deadly Boston Marathon bombings in April 2013.
That fund has since collected nearly $61 million, and
distributed payments to more than 230 individuals, according to
the fund's website.
(Reporting by Jessica Dye in New York; editing by Eric Effron
and G Crosse)