By Ben Klayman
DETROIT Oct 17 General Motors Co's top
lawyer will retire early next year, months after his department
was heavily criticized for how it handled the automaker's
defective ignition switch that has been linked to at least 27
deaths.
Michael Millikin, 66, informed GM of his decision, and the
company will immediately begin an external search for his
replacement, the No. 1 U.S. automaker said on Friday. He will
remain general counsel, a position he has held since 2009, until
a successor is named.
GM has faced criticism this year for waiting 11 years to
recall millions of cars with ignition-switch problems that were
linked to fatalities.
The switch can slip out of position, stalling the vehicle
and disabling air bags, and the defect led to the recall of 2.6
million vehicles earlier this year.
GM declined to make Millikin available to comment, and he
could not be reached.
One critic believed Milliken may have been pressured by the
company to retire.
"Millikin is under the microscope for his failures and his
allowing GM to face potential criminal prosecution as a result
of the ignition switch cover-up," said Robert Hilliard, a lead
attorney for plaintiffs suing GM over the faulty switch.
"Certainly GM doesn't think that anyone believes this a
really a voluntary 'retirement,'" he said. "It is an attempt by
GM to distance itself from a potential target of a criminal
probe."
GM spokesman Patrick Morrissey said Millikin was not forced
out, and, in the past, had even been asked to stay on longer by
Chief Executive Officer Mary Barra and the board. He declined to
comment on any criminal investigation.
State and federal prosecutors are investigating GM for
issues related to the faulty switch.
It is not clear whether prosecutors are developing any cases
against individuals, as their main focus has been on building a
straightforward mail and wire fraud case against GM, sources
said in June.
As part of their attempt to build a case against the
company, sources said in August that prosecutors are looking at
whether lawyers who attended key meetings about GM's switch
problems acted appropriately after the meetings or whether they
mishandled information discussed.
Millikin's legal department came in for heavy criticism in a
325-page report released by GM in June. Many of the 15 people
either fired or forced out by GM were attorneys or worked under
Millikin. However, the report said Millikin did not know details
of the ignition switch problem until this year.
GM said in March the internal investigation into the
circumstances relating to the ignition-switch recall would be
led by Anton Valukas, chairman of Chicago-based law firm Jenner
& Block. Millikin was named co-leader of that
investigation.
Questions were raised at the time about the law firm's
relationship with the automaker. GM has worked with Jenner &
Block since 2002, and at least two of the automaker's former top
attorneys were partners at the Chicago law firm.
When Barra and Millikin were questioned at a U.S. Senate
hearing in mid-July, lawmakers demanded to know why Millikin was
not fired.
"I do not understand how the general counsel for a
litigation department that had this massive failure of
responsibility, how he would be allowed to continue in that
important leadership role," Missouri Senator Claire McCaskill
said then. She described the failure of GM's legal department as
"stunning."
At that hearing, Barra defended Millikin as "a man of
incredibly high integrity," an assessment she reiterated on
Friday.
Connecticut Democratic Sen. Richard Blumenthal, who at the
July hearing pushed for Millikin's exit, on Friday welcomed the
change. "GM has an opportunity to bring in fresh leadership and
sever another tie to the Old GM," he said in a statement.
