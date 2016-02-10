Feb 10 A U.S. judge on Wednesday rejected a
request to reconsider his approval for a settlement fund to
resolve more than a thousand lawsuits over injuries and deaths
blamed on an ignition switch defect that prompted General Motors
to recall 2.6 million vehicles.
The motion filed by Lance Cooper, a Georgia attorney who
first publicly exposed the defect, accused a lawyer leading
federal litigation over the switch, Robert Hilliard, of
mismanaging the cases and negotiating a multimillion dollar
settlement primarily to benefit his own clients, rather than all
plaintiffs. The request came after the high-profile collapse of
a first test trial over the suit in the wake of allegations that
the plaintiff lied on the stand.
(Reporting by Jessica Dye; Editing by Alexia Garamfalvi and
Chizu Nomiyama)