By Jessica Dye
| NEW YORK, March 24
NEW YORK, March 24 Two General Motors Co
customers asked a federal judge in Texas on Monday to compel the
automaker to warn owners to stop driving immediately the 1.6
million vehicles recalled since February over ignition switch
problems.
Charles and Grace Silvas, who own a 2006 Chevy Cobalt, are
suing GM for allegedly concealing the ignition defect for more
than a decade, which they said caused recalled vehicles to lose
value.
On Monday, they filed an emergency motion in U.S. District
Court in Corpus Christi, Texas, asking a judge to order GM to
issue a notice warning customers not to drive recalled vehicles
until they have been repaired.
The Silvas' motion said a so-called "park it now" notice is
the only way to ensure that no other drivers are affected by the
ignition switch problem, which has been linked to 12 deaths.
"Any and every driver that is currently operating a recalled
vehicle could fall victim to the defect, rendering the driver
simply another tick on GM's ever-increasing death tally," the
motion said.
A GM spokesman, Jim Cain, said in a telephone interview that
the company has notified dealers and customers that the recalled
vehicles are safe to drive, provided they use only the ignition
key and remove any fobs or extra items that might cause the
ignition switch to move from the "run" position.
Carl Tobias, a professor at the University of Richmond
School of Law who specializes in product liability law, said it
seemed unlikely that the Silvas' motion would succeed.
"I doubt there is enough clarity now about dangers for a
judge to issue that type of order," he said by email.
GM announced the recall last month, despite learning of
problems with the ignition switch in 2001 and issuing related
service bulletins to dealers with suggested remedies in 2005.
The company has apologized for how it handled the recall.
Since the recall began, the company has been hit with
several lawsuits, including proposed class actions brought by
the owners of recalled vehicles seeking to recover economic
losses, including diminished resale value and compensation for
losing use of their cars.
In a related development on Monday, Democratic U.S. Senator
Richard Blumenthal of Connecticut asked the U.S. Justice
Department to force GM to establish a fund to compensate
customers affected by the ignition switch problem.
On Friday, the automaker was sued by an investor who said
the recall erased billions of dollars in value from the
company's shares. GM was also hit with what
appeared to be the first wrongful-death lawsuit since the recall
on behalf of three teenage girls who were severely injured or
killed in a 2006 crash.
