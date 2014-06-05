By Paul Lienert
DETROIT, June 5 General Motors Chief Executive
Mary Barra for weeks has deflected critical questions about the
automaker's handling of a recall of cars linked to at least 13
deaths, saying she would wait for the results of a months-long
internal investigation.
But those findings, by GM's outside counsel Anton Valukas of
Jenner & Block, proved less than definitive when released on
Thursday.
From early in the investigation of the recall, a key
question has been why the company redesigned the defective
ignition switch linked to crashes but did not follow industry
practice of changing the part number at the same time. That
omission slowed accident investigations.
During April congressional hearings, Barra was unable to
explain the decision. Valukas addressed the circumstances
surrounding the part change in detail, and mainly blamed switch
designer Ray DeGiorgio, who was among the 15 employees dismissed
by GM after the probe. But the report did not explain the
decision. On Thursday, Barra said she couldn't speculate on the
reason.
The 325-page report, described by Barra as "extremely
thorough and brutally tough," was particularly critical of GM's
legal department but said GM's top lawyer, General Counsel
Michael Millikin, did not know details of the switch until this
year.
One attorney, William Kemp, who worked for years on the
switch issue, was asked why he waited until this February to
tell his boss about it. "He could not explain why he did not
raise it with Millikin earlier and in hindsight says he probably
should have," the report concludes.
Barra on Thursday said Millikin, 65, remains general
counsel. Kemp is among the 15 GM employees dismissed in the wake
of the investigation, according to a GM source familiar with the
situation. GM declined to make Millikin available.
Also left unanswered was what role Millikin played in the
internal probe, if any. When Barra announced the start of the
investigation in early March, GM said that Millikin would
co-lead it with Valukas. Some observers questioned whether there
was a conflict of interest. On Thursday, a GM spokesman said the
report and the investigation were solely the work of Valukas and
declined to explain why the company earlier had said Millikin
would take part.
The report did not disclose the number of legal settlements
GM has reached with families of crash victims, nor did it offer
a final count on fatalities. GM on Thursday said lawyer Kenneth
Feinberg, who is designing a victims compensation fund for GM,
would determine the number of deaths linked to the switch.
Valukas said that GM engineers and lawyers for years didn't
connect the defective switch with the safety issues surrounding
non-deployment of air bags in Chevrolet Cobalts and Saturn Ions.
But the report did not say on what basis GM attorneys approved
legal settlements with victims' families.
Valukas also raised questions about the whereabouts of key
paperwork from GM engineers and switch supplier Delphi, both of
which were required to sign off on the design of the original
ignition switch in 2002. The investigation confirmed that the
switch did not meet GM's own performance specifications, but it
said the approval form was missing from the files of GM as well
as Delphi. Delphi was obligated to keep a copy, the report said.
Delphi did not respond immediately to a request for comment.
