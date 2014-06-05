June 4 An internal probe of General Motors Co's delay in recalling defective cars is expected to conclude there was no concerted coverup, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

However, managers operating in isolation failed to make connections and act on evidence of problems now linked to fatal accidents, the report said. (r.reuters.com/qah89v)

The probe is expected to conclude that CEO Mary Barra, her direct reports, the board and former CEO Dan Akerson were unaware before December 2013 of defective ignition switches installed in as many as 2.6 million cars, the newspaper said citing the people.

GM is expected to announce the dismissal of "a number of people," including Raymond DeGiorgio, the engineer who designed the switch, and some members of the company's legal department, the newspaper said.

The company's General Counsel Michael Millikin is expected to stay on as the internal report absolves him of responsibility for the mishandling of safety defects and the delay of recalls, the people told the newspaper.

GM spokesman Greg Martin did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment. (Reporting by Supriya Kurane and Ankush Sharma in Bangalore; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)