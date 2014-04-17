April 17 A federal judge on Thursday rejected a
bid to compel General Motors Co to tell customers to stop
driving millions of cars that have been recalled for defective
ignition switches.
Attorneys representing several vehicle owners had sought an
emergency order directing GM to issue "park it now" notices for
the 2.6 million vehicles that have been recalled since February
over the switches, saying they were too dangerous to remain on
the road. GM opposed the motion, arguing that the cars were safe
to drive as long as nothing extra was attached to the key while
it was in the ignition.
U.S. District Judge Nelva Gonzales Ramos in Corpus Christi,
Texas, denied the request in a ruling on Thursday.
(Reporting by Jessica Dye in New York; editing by Matthew
Lewis)