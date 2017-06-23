(Adds details from filing, background, case citation, byline)
By Jonathan Stempel
NEW YORK, June 23 General Motors Co has
agreed to settle federal lawsuits by as many as 203 plaintiffs
over defective ignition switches in its vehicles, a Friday court
filing shows.
Settlement terms are confidential, but the accord could also
resolve hundreds of state court claims, as well, lawyers for the
automaker said in the filing in Manhattan federal court.
Lawyers for the settling plaintiffs could not immediately be
reached for comment. A GM spokesman did not immediately respond
to a request for comment.
GM has been defending against hundreds of lawsuits over
faulty ignition switches that could cause engines to stall and
prevent airbags from deploying in crashes.
The defect has been linked to 124 deaths and 275 injuries,
and prompted a recall that began in February 2014.
GM has paid about $2.5 billion in penalties and settlements
related to the defect.
In April, the U.S. Supreme Court let stand a lower court
ruling that blocked GM's effort to scuttle many private
lawsuits.
The Detroit-based automaker had argued that its 2009
bankruptcy reorganization excused it from addressing earlier
defects.
GM's lawyers said they are working with the plaintiffs'
lawyers to complete documentation within the next month for the
settlement, whose terms "will take some time" to implement.
The case is In re: General Motors LLC Ignition Switch
Litigation, U.S. District Court, Southern District of New York,
No. 14-md-02543.
