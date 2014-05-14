DETROIT May 14 General Motors Co
conducted an additional 16 tests on cars with the defective
ignition switch linked to at least 13 deaths to further support
its position that the vehicles are safe to drive with only the
key in the ignition, according to a document posted online by
U.S. safety regulators.
The No. 1 U.S. automaker said it removed parts from the
faulty switch to make it easier for a single key to move out of
the "run" position, but the switch did not malfunction in the
additional tests, which were completed after a similar round in
March, according to a GM report filed by the U.S. National
Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
"Test results showed no incidents of unintended key rotation
when only an empty key ring was attached to the ignition key,"
the company said in the report, which was dated May 6.
GM has recalled 2.6 million cars, including Chevrolet
Cobalts and Saturn Ions, because the defective ignition switches
are prone to being jostled into accessory mode while the cars
are moving. That would shut off engines and
disable power steering, power brakes and air bags.
Safety advocates, plaintiffs' attorneys and U.S. lawmakers
have said the cars were not safe, even when driven with only the
vehicle key on the key ring, and had called for GM to tell
drivers to stop operating their cars until they could be
repaired.
In the newest 16 tests, GM removed the switch detent plunger
and spring, making it easier for the switch to change positions,
according to the NHTSA filing.
"We stress tested our conclusions from the initial 80
tests," GM spokesman Jim Cain said. "We did this at our own
discretion to present the strongest possible case that our
advice is good."
None of the new tests included scenarios where the driver's
knee intentionally bumped the ignition switch. Cain said that
during all of the 100-plus tests the drivers' knees never hit
the switch by accident.
GM executives have maintained that the recalled cars are
safe to drive before the bad switch is replaced as long as
drivers use only the vehicle key. The automaker repeated that
stance in an April 2 response in a Texas lawsuit, where the
plaintiffs had asked the judge to compel the Detroit company to
have consumers park the cars until they were repaired.
Both the judge and later NHTSA said GM's testing showed the
parking of the cars was unnecessary.
GM conducted more than 100 tests in total from Feb. 24
through April 3, according to the NHTSA filing. GM previously
said it had conducted more than 80 tests on rough roads and in
simulated panicked stops that were meant to replicate how the
ignition switch performed with only the key in it.
