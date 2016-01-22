(Adds details from hearing, byline, background, comments)
By Jessica Dye
NEW YORK Jan 22 The first federal trial over
General Motors Co's massive ignition switch recall came
to an early end on Friday as the parties said the case had been
dismissed, in the wake of allegations that the plaintiff had
given misleading testimony.
According to a filing in Manhattan federal court, the
plaintiff Robert Scheuer agreed to voluntarily dismiss his
claims against the automaker with prejudice, meaning they cannot
be refiled. Scheuer agreed to take no payment from GM for his
claims.
"I really do commend you for doing the right and sensible
thing," U.S. District Judge Jesse Furman told lawyers for both
sides during a brief hearing Friday, before excusing the 12
jurors hearing the case.
The abrupt dismissal of Scheuer's trial, which began on Jan.
12, is unlikely to affect other switch lawsuits, but is a
temporary setback for efforts to gauge the value of similar
claims in the litigation.
Friday's filing came in the wake of allegations that the
plaintiff and his wife had given misleading testimony about his
physical and financial condition.
On Thursday, Furman, who oversees nationwide litigation over
the defect, had urged GM and Scheuer to consider ending the
trial, and for the automaker to focus on preparations for a
second "bellwether" trial set for March.
Bellwether, or test, trials are sometimes used in product
liability litigation in which many people have similar claims.
They are meant to guide settlement discussions.
Scheuer had accused GM of concealing an ignition switch
defect that prevented air bags in his 2003 Saturn Ion from
deploying in a May 2014 crash, shortly after the automaker began
a recall of 2.6 million vehicles with the defect.
An ignition switch defect on Ions, Chevrolet Cobalts and
other GM vehicles could cause engines to stall and prevent
airbags from deploying in crashes. The problem has since been
linked to nearly 400 injuries and deaths.
GM has already paid roughly $2 billion in settlements and
penalties after admitting that certain employees knew of switch
problems for many years prior to the recall. Several hundred
lawsuits remain unresolved, including claims for injuries,
deaths and lost vehicle value over the switch.
On Monday, GM told Furman it had learned of new evidence to
show that Scheuer and his wife gave misleading testimony about
the link between the crash and their later eviction from their
"dream house," among other things.
A spokesman for GM, Jim Cain, said in a statement Friday
that the "apparent lies of the plaintiff and his wife told the
jury ended the trial early." GM had argued that the
ignition-switch defect had nothing to do with the neck and back
pain Scheuer blamed on the car accident.
Robert Hilliard, who represented Scheuer at trial and is
part of a group of lawyers leading switch litigation for
plaintiffs, called the development "unexpected and stunning."
"El Nino is unusual," he said Friday. "This is way past
unusual." Still, he said he thought Scheuer had a "strong shot"
at winning his case before the recent developments.
The couple has hired criminal defense lawyers.
Furman said on Thursday if GM's account of the misleading
testimony is correct, it might show that the "plaintiff and
perhaps his wife have committed a fraud on this court."
Furman said it had become clear that Scheuer's case was an
"outlier," and that a verdict was unlikely to yield important
information about the litigation as a whole.
(Additional reporting by Jonathan Stempel and Nate Raymond;
Editing by Bernadette Baum)