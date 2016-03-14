By Jessica Dye
NEW YORK, March 14
NEW YORK, March 14 Lawyers for General Motors Co
and two Louisiana residents suing the U.S. automaker over
a 2014 car crash clashed in federal court in Manhattan on Monday
about whether the accident was caused by icy roads or a faulty
ignition switch that prompted the recall of millions of vehicles
weeks later.
During opening arguments in the second lawsuit to go to
trial over the switch, Randall Jackson, a lawyer representing
plaintiffs Dionne Spain and Lawrence Barthelemy, told jurors
that the crash could have been avoided if GM had taken action in
response to numerous reports it had received since 2004 about
problems with the switch. It has been linked to nearly 400
serious injuries and deaths.
"This was part of a grand failure by GM," Jackson said.
A lawyer for GM, Mike Brock, acknowledged that some GM
employees made "mistakes and errors in judgment" in dealing with
the switch over the course of a decade, but he said the part was
not to blame for Spain and Barthelemy's crash.
Instead, he said the accident was likely caused by hazardous
weather, including ice on the bridge where Spain was driving,
noting that 35 other accidents had been reported on the bridge
that night.
"This car is not the villain in this case," he said.
Spain has said the defective switch in her 2007 Saturn Sky
caused her to lose control of its steering and brakes on January
24, 2014, leading the car to spin out and injuring her and
Barthelemy, who was a passenger in the car.
Their lawsuit is the second to go to trial since GM recalled
2.6 million vehicles in 2014 with the switch, which can slip out
of place, causing engine stalls and cutting power to steering,
air bags and brakes.
Hundreds of personal injury and death cases have been filed
over accidents involving recalled vehicles, many of which have
been consolidated before U.S. District Judge Jesse Furman in
Manhattan. He had scheduled six test trials to help assess the
claims' value.
The first trial ended abruptly in January without a verdict
following allegations that the plaintiff gave misleading
testimony.
GM has already paid about $2 billion in settlements and
penalties over the switch, after acknowledging that some of its
employees knew about the part's flaws but failed to warn the
public.
