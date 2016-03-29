By Jessica Dye
NEW YORK, March 29 A lawyer for people suing
General Motors over a faulty ignition switch on Tuesday urged
jurors in Manhattan federal court to hold the company
responsible for a 2014 accident they allege was caused by the
defective part.
The lawsuit is the second against GM to go to trial since it
recalled 2.6 million vehicles in 2014 with the switch that has
been linked to nearly 400 injuries and deaths.
During the two-week trial, lawyers for Dionne Spain and
Lawrence Barthelemy have argued that a defective switch in
Spain's 2007 Saturn Sky slipped out of position while she was
driving, causing the vehicle to stall and crash while crossing
an icy bridge in New Orleans in January 2014.
"The evidence is overwhelming that there was an ignition
switch failure," said Randall Jackson, who represents Spain and
Barthelemy.
General Motors has acknowledged that some of its employees
knew about the switch problem for years but failed to take
action. It has already paid about $2 billion in settlements and
penalties in connection with the part.
In the case of Spain's Saturn Sky, GM lawyer Mike Brock
denied its ignition switch was to blame for the accident,
arguing that the crash was among many caused by wintry weather
and treacherous roads on the bridge that night. During trial, GM
portrayed the crash as minor and the resulting damage as
minimal.
"What's the simplest explanation for the outcome here?"
Brock asked jurors. "Ice."
Jurors began deliberating Tuesday afternoon on the sole
question of whether a defective switch in Spain's vehicle caused
it to crash.
U.S. District Judge Jesse Furman, who oversees the
litigation, on Monday dismissed a separate claim by Spain over
fraudulent misrepresentation.
Furman ruled that Spain had not pointed to any allegedly
false statements made by GM that induced her to think the Saturn
Sky was safe.
The case is among hundreds of injury and death lawsuits that
have been filed over the switch.
It was selected as an early test trial in federal
litigation. A first trial ended abruptly in January without a
verdict when GM accused the plaintiff of giving misleading
testimony. Several more trials are scheduled for later this
year.
The case is In re General Motors Ignition Switch Litigation,
U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York, No.
14-2543.
(Reporting by Jessica Dye; Editing by Andrew Hay)