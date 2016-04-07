(Adds details on the case)
By Nate Raymond
NEW YORK, April 7 General Motors Co on
Thursday said it had agreed to settle a lawsuit that would have
been the third case to go to trial over a faulty ignition switch
linked to nearly 400 injuries and deaths.
In a letter filed in federal court in Manhattan, GM's
lawyers said the automaker had entered into a confidential
settlement with Nadia Yingling, whose lawsuit over her husband's
2013 death following a car crash was set to go to trial May 2.
It was unclear why GM decided to settle the case. GM
confirmed the deal but offered no further comment. A lawyer for
Yingling did not respond to a request for comment.
The deal came a week after GM scored a win in the first case
to reach a verdict in a series of six test trials scheduled over
the ignition switch.
The switch can slip out of place, causing engines to stall
and cutting power to the brake, steering and air bag systems.
Although GM succeeded in last week's trial in convincing
jurors that the ignition switch in question was not responsible
for the accident in the case, the jury did conclude the switch
was defective.
A prior trial ended without a verdict in January following
allegations that the plaintiff gave misleading testimony.
GM has admitted that some of its employees knew about the
problems for years, and it has already paid roughly $2 billion
in settlement and penalties. It continues to face 235 injury and
death lawsuits consolidated before a federal judge in Manhattan.
Unlike the prior two trials, the Yingling case involved a
death rather than alleged injuries. It was one of three cases
picked by lawyers representing plaintiffs to be a subject of one
of the test trials.
The lawsuit centered on the death of James Yingling, a
married father of five, following a car crash in Bedford County,
Pennsylvania, on Nov. 21, 2013. The suit claimed the accident
was the result of a defective ignition system in his 2006 Saturn
Ion.
Lawyers for Nadia Yingling, of Alum Bank, Pennsylvania,
which is about 115 miles southeast of Pittsburgh, claimed that
the defect caused the engine to shut down without warning,
instantly disabling the car's brakes and power steering system
and causing her husband to lose control of the car.
The car then collided with a ditch bank and concrete
culvert, according to court papers. Yingling died from traumatic
brain injury on Dec. 8, 2013, the lawsuit said.
The case is In re General Motors Ignition Switch Litigation,
U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York, No.
14-2543.
(Reporting by Nate Raymond in New York; Editing by Alexia
Garamfalvi and Leslie Adler)