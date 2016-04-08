(Adds comment from GM, details on litigation)
By Nate Raymond
April 8 General Motors Co said on Friday
that plaintiffs' lawyers suing over a faulty ignition switch
linked to nearly 400 injuries and deaths have chosen to dismiss
what was scheduled to be the fourth in a series of six test
trials over the defect.
The decision came a day after GM settled what was to be the
third lawsuit to go to trial and followed a win for the
automaker a week ago in the first of the so-called bellwether
trials to reach a verdict.
The switch can slip out of place, causing engines to stall
and cutting power to the brake, steering and air bag systems. GM
has admitted some employees knew about the problems for years,
and has paid about $2 billion in settlements and penalties over
the defect.
The bellwether trials are intended to help GM and the
plaintiffs define settlement options in 234 injury and death
lawsuits consolidated in Manhattan federal court.
The fourth case set for trial was brought by Robert Reid, an
Alabama resident suing over injuries he sustained in a 2013
accident. But in a filing in federal court in Manhattan on
Friday, GM and his lawyers said the case would be dismissed.
A GM spokesman said there was no settlement as part of the
dismissal. The trial in the case had been scheduled to begin on
July 18.
"We were prepared to try the case and show that the ignition
switch did not cause or contribute to the accident, and we are
pleased that the case is being dismissed with prejudice," GM
said.
A lawyer for Reid did not respond to requests for comment.
GM on Thursday said it had agreed to settle what would have
been the third case scheduled for trial, a lawsuit over the 2013
death of James Yingling following a car crash.
The Yingling case, set for trial on May 2, was one of three
cases picked by lawyers representing plaintiffs to be a subject
of one of the six test trials. The Reid case was a GM pick.
The case is In re General Motors Ignition Switch Litigation,
U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York, No.
14-2543.
