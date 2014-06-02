DETROIT, June 2 General Motors Co on
Monday finalized the number of newer-model large pickup trucks
and sport utility vehicles it is recalling because the air bags
may not deploy, lowering the number of affected vehicles.
The No. 1 U.S. automaker, which is dealing with the recall
of 2.6 million cars with defective ignition switches linked to
at least 13 deaths, said it was recalling 344 of
the trucks in North America, most in the United States.
On May 23, GM said it was recalling about 500 of the 2014
and 2015 pickups and SUVs due to a possible faulty part in the
air bag sensing and diagnostic module, and had told dealers not
to sell the vehicles until repairs were made. GM said at the
time that a final number would be released later.
The affected models include 2014 and 2015 Chevrolet
Silverado and GMC Sierra pickups, and 2015 Chevy Suburban and
Tahoe, GMC Yukon and Cadillac Escalade SUVs.
GM said on Monday it was still analyzing the cause of the
defect and the affected vehicles, including 334 in the United
States, cannot be sold until the repairs are completed.
Earlier this year, GM recalled 2.6 million older model cars,
including Chevy Cobalt and Saturn Ion, to replace defective
switches that can cause engines to shut off while driving,
leading to a sudden loss of power steering, power brakes and the
failure of air bags to deploy in a crash. GM has announced 30
recalls so far this year, costing it $1.7 billion.
The U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration
fined the company a record $35 million for its delay in handling
the faulty part, and the U.S. Department of Justice, Congress
and the Securities and Exchange Commission have their own
investigations. GM is expected to release results of its
internal probe on the issue this week.
