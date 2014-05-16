UPDATE 1-Japan's Abe cautions against Brexit regulation cliff edge
* Japanese companies are major investors in the UK (Adds quotes and detail)
WASHINGTON May 16 The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration's top official on Friday said there was no information that General Motors Co's Chief Executive Mary Barra knew about faulty ignition switches in some of the company's vehicles.
But other GM employees, from engineers to executives, were aware of the problem, acting administrator David Friedman told reporters at a news conference after U.S. transportation officials announced a $35 million penalty against the automaker.
"Their process was broken," Friedman said, adding that the company's recall problems were due to several factors. (Reporting by Richard Cowan; Writing by Susan Heavey, Editing by Franklin Paul)
* Japanese companies are major investors in the UK (Adds quotes and detail)
LONDON, April 29 Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said that if the United Kingdom left the European Union with an abrupt change of rules for businesses then it could cause confusion for international firms.