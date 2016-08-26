(Adds comment from lawyer for Stevens, paragraph 8)
By Jessica Dye
NEW YORK Aug 25 A Texas jury said on Thursday a
General Motors Co ignition switch, linked to nearly 400
injuries and deaths, was not to blame for a fatal 2011 crash,
according to a company statement.
The verdict in Harris County, Texas, was the second in favor
of GM this year in lawsuits over the now recalled ignition
switch.
Plaintiff Zachary Stevens alleged that a defective switch
caused him to lose control of his 2007 Saturn Sky and crash into
another vehicle, killing the other driver. GM said his reckless
driving was at fault.
During the trial, which opened on Aug. 9, Stevens' lawyers
pushed back against GM and noted their client suffered a severe
head wound in the crash.
Manslaughter charges initially filed against him were
dropped after GM recalled 2.6 million vehicles with the switch
in 2014, according to his lawsuit.
Jurors deliberated for less than an hour before returning a
unanimous verdict for GM, said company spokesman Jim Cain.
"We asked the jury to evaluate Zach Stevens' case on the
facts and they did," Cain said in a statement. "The accident had
nothing to do with the ignition switch."
A lawyer for Stevens, Josh Davis, called it "a very tough
loss."
The case was the third involving the switch to go to trial
since the beginning of the year. The first was voluntarily
dismissed by plaintiffs during the trial, and the second
resulted in a verdict clearing GM of liability for a 2014 crash
in New Orleans.
GM resolved some claims for injuries and deaths blamed on
the switch through an out-of-court program administered by
Washington lawyer Kenneth Feinberg. Federal lawsuits have been
consolidated in New York City, while about 20 are pending in the
Texas state court where Stevens' case was filed.
A fourth trial over the switch is set to begin on Sept. 12
in Manhattan.
GM has paid roughly $2 billion in criminal and civil
penalties and settlements in connection with the switch, which
can rotate out of position and cut power to steering, brakes and
air bags. The company previously acknowledged that some of its
employees knew about the switch defect for years before a recall
was initiated.
