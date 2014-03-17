(Repeats story published March 16 with no changes)
By Eric Beech
WASHINGTON, March 17 As details emerge about how
General Motors dealt with faulty ignition switches in
some of its models, car owners are increasingly angry after
learning that the automaker knowingly allowed them to drive
defective vehicles.
Saturn Ion owner Nancy Bowman of Washington, Michigan, said
she is outraged that GM allowed her to drive a "death trap." She
said her car had so many ignition problems she was afraid to
resell it to an innocent buyer.
She bought the 2004 model car new and still drives it after
extensive repairs and multiple run-ins with a Saturn dealer she
called dismissive.
"Five times the car died right out from under me after
hitting a bump in the road," she wrote in a 2013 posting on a
complaint website, arfc.org, that says it sends information to
the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA).
"Every time I brought it in they said it was an isolated
incident. Couldn't find the problem, so they acted like I was an
idiot."
GM recalled 1.6 million cars last month because a faulty
ignition switch could turn off a car's engine, disable its
airbags and make steering difficult. The recall involves six
models from years ranging from 2003 to 2007. The problem has
been linked to 12 deaths, the company says.
Documents released by GM this week revealed that the
automaker knew about the ignition problem as early as 2001. Auto
safety advocates say GM should have ordered a recall years ago,
and GM has apologized as investigations by government agencies,
Congress and the company itself have multiplied.
Angry customers are taking to social media to vent their
frustrations. GM's company Facebook "fan page" is scattered with
complaints amid enthusiasts' comments and the company's updates
on its activities. Comments on one post this week featuring a
photo of a proud owner and his "Chevy Family" of three cars
included sarcastic references about the recall.
The financial costs of the recall and GM's legal liability
are still being calculated.
Under terms of its 2009 bankruptcy, the "new" GM is not
responsible for any legal claims relating to incidents that took
place before July 2009. But GM is facing pressure from some
consumer groups that say the arrangement would be unfair to
victims and want the automaker to establish a trust fund to pay
compensation.
Since the recall, GM has said its customers' safety and
satisfaction are top priorities.
"We are deeply sorry to our customers and for the
circumstances surrounding this recall. We are doing all we can
today to take care of our customers and to ensure their peace of
mind," GM spokesman Greg Martin said.
GM North America President Alan Batey acknowledged last
month that the length of time between the first reports of a
possible defect and the recall announcement "shows that the
process employed to examine this phenomenon was not as robust as
it should have been."
LONG SILENCE
The company's long silence has outraged those who endured
poor service or worse.
Megan Phillips, who was the driver of a 2005 Chevrolet
Cobalt that crashed in Wisconsin, said that until last month's
recall she blamed herself for a 2006 accident in which two
teenaged friends were killed when her car left the road and hit
a clump of trees.
Accident investigators hired by the NHTSA found that the key
had moved to the "accessory" rather than the "run" position,
turning off the engine and disabling the airbags before impact.
None of the girls wore seatbelts.
Phillips, 24, said that the families of her deceased friends
blamed her for the crash and would not talk to her. Since the
recall, Phillips said, they have begun communicating.
"I don't have the answer for them. GM has the answer for
them," she said.
Phillips said she does not understand why GM did not order a
recall earlier.
"I don't understand why they would wait 10 years to say
something. And I want to understand it but I never will."
"REALLY RIDICULOUS"
As part of the recall, the automaker has offered $500 to
owners toward buying or leasing another GM car. The recall
involves 2005-2007 Chevrolet Cobalt and Pontiac G5 compact cars,
2003-2007 Saturn Ion compact cars, 2006-2007 Chevy HHR midsized
cars, and 2006-2007 Pontiac Solstice and Saturn Sky sports cars.
Mike Andrews, an attorney with the Alabama firm Beasley
Allen, which is weighing possible recall-related lawsuits,
called GM's response "really ridiculous."
"They've known about this for years, and their response is
$500," Andrews said.
Even after repairs, GM warns customers to use only the key
and fob on the key ring. The weight on the key is believed to be
one of the causes of the ignition jarring out of the "run"
position.
The NHTSA has opened a probe into the timing of the recall,
and two congressional committees plan to hold hearings. The FBI
and the U.S. attorney in Manhattan are also investigating.
GM has said it is fully cooperating.
GM Chief Executive Officer Mary Barra, an engineer who took
the job in January, has apologized publicly and started an
internal investigation.
Fitch Ratings said in a note on Friday that the recall and
federal probe may pose a risk to GM's reputation but are not
likely to be a financial burden. Fitch said lawsuits could pose
more of a problem for GM.
Attorney Robert Hilliard of the Texas firm Hilliard Munoz
Gonzales, who is representing Phillips and other families of
victims in the Wisconsin crash, said GM owners now contacting
him are angered by "the insidiousness of hiding the defect."
"We're developing coalitions and associations to help in
this battle," he said.
A proposed class action lawsuit was filed against GM in
federal court in Texas on Friday. It claims GM knew about the
problem since 2004 but failed to fix it, creating "unreasonably
dangerous" conditions for drivers of the affected models.
Dennis Hillstead, a former St. Croix County sheriff who
investigated the Phillips accident, said it appears "someone
dropped the ball" on alerting the public.
"It's a sad commentary, perhaps, on large corporations that
fail to take the public's well-being into consideration when
making their decisions," he said.
(Reporting by Eric Beech; Additional reporting by Marilyn W.
Thompson in Washington and Jessica Dye in New York, editing by
Peter Henderson and Lisa Shumaker)