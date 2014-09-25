By Jessica Dye
| NEW YORK, Sept 25
NEW YORK, Sept 25 The family of at least one
victim killed in a General Motors Co vehicle with a
faulty ignition switch will accept an offer from a program set
up to provide compensation for crash injuries and deaths, a
lawyer for the family said on Thursday.
The lawyer, Robert Hilliard, said the compensation program
had extended offers to the families of Amy Rademaker and Natasha
Weigel, two teenage girls who were killed in a 2006 crash
involving a 2005 Chevy Cobalt, one of 2.6 million vehicles
recalled by GM since the beginning of the year for switch
problems.
Hilliard said in an interview that one family had decided to
accept the program's offer, and the other was still weighing
whether to accept. He declined to say which family had accepted
and how much each had been offered.
It is the first known instance of a crash victim's family
accepting a compensation award from the program, just days after
the first offers were made.
The compensation is being offered by GM through a program
run by outside lawyer Kenneth Feinberg, who has administered
programs for victims of the 9/11 attacks and the Deepwater
Horizon oil spill, among others.
As of Wednesday, the total number of injury and death claims
filed with the GM compensation program had reached 850,
including 150 death claims, according to an official from
Feinberg's office. Of the death claims, 21 had been deemed
eligible as of last Friday.
So far, 15 cash offers have been made verbally to eligible
claimants, according to Camille Biros, a deputy administrator of
the fund. Hilliard said 12 of his clients had received offers.
Each eligible death claim will be awarded at least $1 million,
which could increase based on factors including whether the
deceased had any dependents and any other "extraordinary
circumstances" of the accident.
While declining to provide details on specific offers,
Hilliard said that so far the amounts offered to his clients
were generally fair, given the specific facts of each case.
"Of the offers made so far, most of my clients feel that
they are reasonable and in the ballpark of serious
consideration," he said.
Under the program's protocol, any person who accepts a
compensation offer must waive the right to sue GM over the
crash. The families of Amy Rademaker and Natasha Weigel had sued
GM in Minnesota state court in March, accusing GM of knowing
about the defect for more than a decade but failing to fix the
vehicles.
GM has set aside $400 million to cover the costs of the
compensation program. The program will accept claims until Dec.
31.
