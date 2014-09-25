(Adds GM comment)
By Jessica Dye
NEW YORK, Sept 25 The families of two victims
killed in a General Motors Co vehicle with a faulty
ignition switch will accept offers from a program set up to
provide compensation for crash injuries and deaths, a lawyer for
the family said on Thursday.
The lawyer, Robert Hilliard, said the offers had been
accepted by the families of Amy Rademaker and Natasha Weigel,
two teenage girls who were killed in a 2006 crash involving a
2005 Chevy Cobalt, one of 2.6 million vehicles recalled by GM
since the beginning of the year for switch problems.
Hilliard declined to say how much the awards were.
It is the first known instance of crash victims' families
accepting compensation awards from the program, just days after
the first offers were made.
The compensation is being offered by GM through a program
run by outside lawyer Kenneth Feinberg, who has administered
programs for victims of the 9/11 attacks and the Deepwater
Horizon oil spill, among others.
As of Wednesday, the total number of injury and death claims
filed with the GM compensation program had reached 850,
including 150 death claims, according to an official from
Feinberg's office. Of the death claims, 21 had been deemed
eligible as of last Friday.
So far, 15 cash offers have been made verbally to eligible
claimants, according to Camille Biros, a deputy administrator of
the fund. Hilliard said 12 of his clients had received offers.
Each eligible death claim will be awarded at least $1 million,
which could increase based on factors including whether the
deceased had any dependents and any other "extraordinary
circumstances" of the accident.
While declining to provide details on specific offers,
Hilliard said that so far the amounts offered to his clients
were generally fair, given the specific facts of each case.
"Of the offers made so far, most of my clients feel that
they are reasonable and in the ballpark of serious
consideration," he said.
Under the program's protocol, any person who accepts a
compensation offer must waive the right to sue GM over the
crash. The families of Amy Rademaker and Natasha Weigel had sued
GM in Minnesota state court in March, accusing GM of knowing
about the defect for more than a decade but failing to fix the
vehicles.
GM has set aside $400 million to cover the costs of the
compensation program. The program will accept claims until Dec.
31.
A spokesman for GM, Dave Roman, said the company would not
comment on individual claims but accepted Feinberg's
determinations. "Our goal has been to reach every eligible
person impacted," he said in a statement.
