DETROIT, April 17 General Motors Co plans
to shift its global Cadillac chief back to focus full time on
his former lobbying position in Washington as the No. 1 U.S.
automaker deals with fallout from defective ignition switches
linked to at least 13 deaths, a person familiar with the plans
said on Thursday.
Robert Ferguson, who was named senior vice president in
charge of global Cadillac in October 2012, was sent last month
by Chief Executive Mary Barra to Washington to steer the
response to the crisis, which resulted in the recall of 2.6
million vehicles and the filing of numerous lawsuits against the
company. The person asked not to be identified discussing the
company's plans.
GM has not said that the job in Washington is permanent or
if it removed his responsibility for Cadillac.
"We are drawing people from all parts of our business to
help guide our response to the current recall," GM spokesman
Greg Martin said. "Bob is a part of this team and is helping
lead our communications and government relations response to the
recall."
Ferguson joined GM in 2010 and was previously vice president
for global public policy. He was responsible for GM's federal,
state and international government relations and public policy
activities in the United States and around the globe. He was
replaced by Selim Bingol, who left GM this week.
Before joining GM, Ferguson was a senior strategist at
communications firm Public Strategies and spent 10 years as an
executive at AT&T.
The Wall Street Journal earlier reported that Barra planned
to hand the Cadillac job to Uwe Ellinghaus, the brand's top
marketing chief and a former executive with Germany's BMW
. A Cadillac spokesman said no changes have been made
to how the brand operates.
(Reporting by Ben Klayman in Detroit; editing by Andrew Hay)