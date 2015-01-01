(New throughout, adds background on recalls in 2014)
By Ryan Vlastelica
NEW YORK Jan 1 General Motors Co began
the new year by announcing three new vehicle recalls on
Thursday, as the ignition switch crisis continued to dog the
automaker after millions of vehicles were recalled in 2014.
No crashes or injuries were reported in the latest round of
recalls involving 83,572 sport-utility vehicles and pickup
trucks. GM expects that fewer than 500 will be affected by the
defect, an ignition lock actuator with an outer diameter that
exceeds specifications.
Still, the issue could spook consumers and investors.
Ignition system problems were behind the record number of
recalls made in 2014 by GM, which has struggled to rebuild its
reputation following its 2009 bankruptcy.
The recalls hit GM's share price, which fell 14.6 percent
during 2014, a year in which shares of rival Ford Motor Co
rose about 0.5 percent.
GM recalled more than 2.5 million vehicles in 2014 after
accidents that caused more than 40 deaths. The compensation
program, which is accepting claims until Jan. 31, has received
more than 2,200 claims for injuries and deaths as a result of
the issue.
In the primary recall announced on Thursday, the outsized
ignition lock actuator can lead to the ignition key getting
stuck in the "start" position. If the vehicle is driven that way
and experiences a "significant jarring event," the ignition lock
cylinder could move into the "accessory" position, affecting
engine power, power steering and power braking.
"Also, the timing of the key movement into the accessory
position relative to crash sensing could result in the air bags
not deploying in certain crashes," company spokesperson Alan
Alder said in a statement.
The latest issue was discovered in an internal review
following warranty party returns, GM said, and covers certain
Chevrolet Silverado light-duty and heavy-duty pickups, as well
as Avalanche, Tahoe and Suburban; GMC Sierra light duty and
heavy-duty pickups, and Yukon and Yukon XL; Cadillac Escalade,
Escalade ESV and Escalade EXT. It concerns models from 2011 and
2012, and 2007-2014 vehicles that have been repaired with
defective parts.
Another of the announced recalls concerns a faulty hose
clamp in 56 Chevrolet Silverado HD and GMC Sierra HD pickup
trucks from the 2015 model year.
The third covers 152 of the 2015 Chevrolet Silverado and GMC
1500 pickup trucks over concerns the rear axle shaft could
fracture while the vehicles were being driven.
(Reporting by Ryan Vlastelica; Editing by David Gregorio)