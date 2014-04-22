DETROIT, April 22 General Motors Co said
on Tuesday it is restructuring its engineering operations in a
move meant to improve quality and safety of its vehicles, even
as it deals with the fallout from the defective ignition switch
linked to at least 13 deaths.
The No. 1 U.S. automaker said global vehicle engineering is
being split into two new organizations: global product
integrity, and global vehicle components and subsystems.
The former group, effective immediately, will use "advanced
analysis tools and processes" to catch and prevent issues during
vehicle development, and review field data to "react quickly to
safety and product quality issues," GM said. It will focus on
vehicle features such as ride and handling, steering, and
braking, as well as overall quality and safety performance.
As part of the reorganization, GM said its global vehicle
engineering chief, John Calabrese, is retiring. The 33-year GM
veteran will remain through August to help with the transition.
GM has come under heavy criticism for not catching the
defective ignition switch that led to the recall of 2.6 million
vehicles. The faulty switches had been studied by engineers in
the company as early as 2001, but the issue never led to a
recall until the initial action in February this year.
Ken Morris, currently executive director of global chassis
engineering, has been named vice president of the global product
integrity business, and new global vehicle safety chief Jeff
Boyer will report to him. The organization will include vehicle,
powertrain and electrical systems engineering as well as vehicle
performance and supplier quality.
Ken Kelzer, currently vice president of GM Europe powertrain
engineering, has been named vice president of the global vehicle
components business. His responsibility includes parts, advanced
vehicle development and other engineering initiatives.
(Reporting by Ben Klayman in Detroit; Editing by Nick
Zieminski)