July 23 GM expects full year EBIT above $10 billion - CFO GM CFO: expect "low single digit growth" in China vehicle sales GM projects vehicle prices in China will fall 5-6 pct, more than previous forecast GM CFO: GM taking action to offset vehicle price declines in China GM CFO: GM expects flat second half income in China vs first half GM CFO: not changing 9-10 percent forecast for profit margins in china (Reporting By Joe White)