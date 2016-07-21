DETROIT, July 21 General Motors Co Chief
Financial Officer Chuck Stevens said on Thursday that
"everything is on the table" regarding where the company may cut
costs in Europe to offset an expense of up to $400 million in
the second half of 2016 due to Britain's vote to exit the
European Union.
Stevens also told reporters that the company's acquisition
price for Cruise Automation, made as GM strives to develop
self-driving vehicles, was $581 million, split evenly between
cash and stock. Stevens said future expenses include bonuses
based on performance goals for key Cruise employees.
Earlier Thursday, GM reported record profits that handily
beat analysts' expectations.
