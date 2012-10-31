DETROIT Oct 31 General Motors Co is
targeting $500 million in fixed-cost savings between 2013 and
2015, and it plans to make further job cuts in Europe as it
seeks to break even in the region by mid-decade, the automaker
said on Wednesday.
"These are net fixed-cost reductions, not gross fixed-costs
reductions" between 2013 and 2015, GM Vice Chairman Steve
Girsky, who is leading the restructuring at Opel and Vauxhall,
said on a conference call on Wednesday.
GM makes and sells cars through its Opel brand in most of
Europe and through the Vauxhall brand in Britain.
GM said it would cut the shifts at its Opel plant in
Eisenach, Germany, to two from three next year, according to an
online presentation made after the top U.S. automaker reported
third-quarter earnings earlier on Wednesday.
The Detroit-based company posted a surprisingly strong
quarterly profit and said it was targeting breaking even in
Europe in mid-decade. It expects to lose as much as $1.8 billion
in Europe this year.
GM said that by the end of this year, it will have cut 2,600
jobs in Europe. So far this year, it has cut 2,300 from its Opel
and Vauxhall operations.
This year's job cuts at Opel and Vauxhall will bring the
headcount of those two brands to about 37,350 employees.