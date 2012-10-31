DETROIT Oct 31 General Motors Co expects
industry auto sales in Europe to fall 4 percent to 5 percent in
2013 from 2012, when sales were the weakest in nearly two
decades.
Steve Girsky, GM's Europe chief, said on a conference call
on Wednesday that the company is not banking on market share
gains of its Opel and Vauxhall brands to financially succeed.
Girsky also said that GM was cash-flow positive in the third
quarter in Europe, even though the company expects to lose
between $1.5 billion and $1.8 billion in the region this year.
GM said it expects to break even in Europe by
mid-decade.
GM makes and sells cars through its Opel brand in most of
Europe and through the Vauxhall brand in Britain.