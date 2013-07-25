(Corrects net income in 2nd paragraph to $1.2 billion, not billion million, vs $1.5 billion, not million)

DETROIT, July 25 General Motors Co on Thursday posted a stronger-than-expected quarterly profit on strong demand in North America and cost-cutting in its struggling European business.

Net income in the second quarter fell to $1.2 billion, or 75 cents a share, from $1.5 billion, or 90 cents a share, a year earlier.

Excluding one-time items mostly related to the acquisition of preferred shares in GM Korea, the U.S. automaker earned 84 cents a share. That was 9 cents above what analysts polled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S had expected.

Revenue rose about 4 percent to $39.1 billion, above the $38.37 billion analysts had forecast. (Reporting by Ben Klayman and Deepa Seetharaman; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)