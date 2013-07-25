(Corrects net income in 3rd paragraph to $1.2 billion, not
billion million, vs year-earlier $1.5 billion, not million)
By Ben Klayman and Deepa Seetharaman
DETROIT, July 25 General Motors Co on
Thursday posted a higher-than-expected quarterly profit on
strong demand in North America and cost-cutting in its
struggling European business.
Europe, where industry sales hit a 20-year low in the first
half, remains "very challenging," GM Chief Financial Officer Dan
Ammann told reporters. He added it was too soon to call any sort
of improvement there.
GM's net income in the second quarter fell to $1.2 billion,
or 75 cents a share, from $1.5 billion, or 90 cents a share, a
year earlier.
Excluding one-time items, mostly related to the acquisition
of preferred shares in GM Korea, the automaker earned 84 cents a
share, 9 cents above the average forecast of analysts polled by
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. GM shares were up 2 percent in
premarket trading.
Revenue rose 4 percent to $39.1 billion, above the $38.37
billion analysts had expected.
In May GM reported a stronger-than-expected first-quarter
profit as it kept a tight grip on costs in its North American
and European businesses. That grip was still in place in the
second quarter in Europe, where the company cut $400 million in
costs compared with a year earlier. Ammann said GM continues to
be aggressive in those efforts.
GM's North American business had operating earnings of
almost $2 billion in the latest quarter, easily topping the
$1.75 billion that nine analysts polled by Reuters had expected.
Ammann said the U.S. market remains robust, but GM declined to
raise its full-year forecast for industry-wide U.S. sales.
GM Europe had an operating loss of $110 million in the
second quarter, almost one-third smaller than Wall Street had
expected. The company's sales and market share in Europe fell in
the quarter, however.
Ammann said GM remains focused on executing plans previously
outlined in its alliance with PSA Peugeot Citroen but
has no plans to put more money into the French automaker.
GM's international operations, which includes China,
reported a disappointing profit of $228 million, down 64
percent. Ammann cited pricing pressure in Australia and
Southeast Asia, as well as cost headwinds in India.
(Reporting by Ben Klayman and Deepa Seetharaman; Editing by
Lisa Von Ahn and John Wallace)