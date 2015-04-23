DETROIT, April 23 General Motors Co on
Thursday posted a weaker-than-expected quarterly profit as
weakness in South America and Russia hurt demand and the
company's tax rate came in higher than expected.
Net income in the first quarter rose to $945 million, or 56
cents a share, compared with $125 million, or 6 cents a share, a
year earlier. Last year's results included charges related to
recalls including a defective ignition switch.
Excluding one-time items related to ending manufacturing in
Russia and the compensation program related to the faulty
switch, GM earned 86 cents a share. That was below the 97 cents
analysts polled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S had expected.
Revenue fell 4.5 percent to $35.7 billion, below the $37.6
billion analysts had expected. Weaker volume in Brazil and
Russia hurt sales, as well as the impact of weakening
currencies in South America due to the strong U.S. dollar. GM
announced in March it would shut a Russian factory and wind down
its Opel brand there due to slumping demand.
(Reporting by Ben Klayman and Bernie Woodall; Editing by Chizu
Nomiyama)