By Bernie Woodall and Joseph White
| DETROIT, July 21
DETROIT, July 21 General Motors Co raised
its forecast for full-year profits after reporting a record
second quarter profit that handily beat Wall Street
expectations.
The world's third-largest automaker said it expects adjusted
earnings before interest and taxes of $5.50 to $6.00 per share
for 2016, up from a previous expectation of $5.25 to $5.75 per
share.
GM said second quarter net income rose to $2.87 billion, or
$1.81 a share, up from $1.1 billion, or 67 cents a share, a year
ago.
More than 90 percent of the company's pretax profits came
from North America, where profit margins rose to 12.1 percent
from 10.5 percent a year before, driven by demand for pickup
trucks and large sport utility vehicles.
GM also reported its first quarterly profit in Europe in
five years, but warned that currency and market disruptions
caused by Britain's decision to quit the European Union could
slash $400 million from second-half results in Europe.
(Editing by Bernadette Baum)