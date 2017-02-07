(Corrects in first paragraph to say factoring in one-time
items, not factoring out.)
By Bernie Woodall
DETROIT Feb 7 General Motors Co on
Tuesday said fourth quarter net income fell to $1.19 a share,
factoring in one-time items, in part because of $500 million in
foreign exchange losses, and the company forecast 2017 profits
per share would be flat to slightly up from 2016.
GM said fourth quarter net income fell to $1.8 billion from
$6.3 billion, or $3.92 a share, a year earlier. Factoring out
one-time items, GM said it earned $2.4 billion, or $1.28 a
share, in the latest quarter, down 14 percent from a year
earlier. The adjusted result beat analyst expectations of $1.17
per share.
GM forecast adjusted earnings per share for all of 2017
would range between $6.00 and $6.50 a share, compared to $6.12 a
share for all of 2016.
(Reporting by Bernie Woodall and Joseph White; Editing by Chizu
Nomiyama)