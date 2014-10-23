DETROIT Oct 23 General Motors Co on Thursday posted a higher-than-expected profit for the third quarter on strong demand in its home North American market and in China.

Net income rose to $1.38 billion, or 81 cents a share, from $698 million, or 45 cents a share, a year earlier.

Excluding one-time items, GM earned 97 cents a share, 2 cents above what analysts polled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S had expected.

The quarter included $300 million in special items for flood damage sustained at the company's technical center outside Detroit and the writedown of assets in Russia.

Revenue rose slightly to about $39.3 billion from $39 billion. Analysts had expected $39.8 billion.

The No. 1 U.S. automaker reported a profit margin of 9.5 percent in North America, the fifth consecutive quarter of year-over-year growth. Excluding recall-related costs, the second quarter's margin in the region was 9.2 percent.

GM said average transaction prices in the U.S. market and vehicle sales in China had reached record highs in the third quarter. (Reporting by Ben Klayman and Bernie Woodall in Detroit; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)