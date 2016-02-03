(Adds CFO comment on Europe, mentions Ford's cost cuts in
Europe, updates share price)
By Bernie Woodall and Joseph White
DETROIT Feb 3 General Motors Co rode
sales of SUVs and pickup trucks in North America to a record
profit in 2015, and reaffirmed its forecast to do better this
year despite signs that vehicle sales are hitting a peak.
GM, the biggest U.S. automaker and No. 3 globally by sales,
earned $2.8 billion in the fourth quarter before interest, taxes
and one-time items, or $1.39 per share.
Wall Street expected $1.21 per share, according to analysts
polled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. Revenues were flat at $39.6
billion, it said on Wednesday.
GM affirmed an earlier forecast that it will increase
earnings per share, excluding one-time items, to $5.25 to $5.75
this year, from $5.02 a share in 2015.
GM posted a record net profit of $9.7 billion for 2015.
GM stock fell 1.5 percent to $29.20, and has dropped 12
percent so far this year factoring in Wednesday's early losses.
Other automaker shares also lagged broader market indices,
reflecting investor fears that the industry's profit cycle has
peaked.
"We are well positioned for a downturn," Chief Financial
Officer Chuck Stevens said. "We don't think it's going to happen
any time soon."
Net income for the fourth quarter was $6.3 billion, or $3.92
a share, including a noncash gain of $3.9 billion from the
revaluation of certain tax assets in Europe. The gain reflected
GM's expectation that it will break even in Europe this year. GM
lost $300 million in Europe in the fourth quarter.
Stevens said breaking even in Europe this year "is a
companywide focus." He said GM has already restructured and now
"we've got the right cost structure."
GM's primary rival, Ford Motor Co, turned a profit in
Europe in 2015, and on Wednesday said it was slashing
white-collar jobs and revamping its model lineup on the
continent, reducing costs by $200 million.
GM generated nearly all of its profits in North America.
Outside of the region, auto operations earned about $100
million, as losses in Europe and international markets outside
China offset $600 million in income from joint ventures in
China. GM broke even in South America in the quarter.
GM has outlined plans to return to shareholders a total of
$16 billion in dividends and share buybacks from 2015 through
2017.
(Reporting by Joe White and Bernie Woodall in Detroit; Editing
by Jeffrey Benkoe)