By Jessica Dye
| NEW YORK
NEW YORK May 27 A U.S. bankruptcy judge on
Wednesday put on hold dozens of lawsuits accusing General Motors
Co of concealing an ignition-switch defect while
plaintiffs in those cases appeal an earlier ruling that found
their cases were barred.
GM had argued that claims for vehicles pre-dating its 2009
exit from Chapter 11 bankruptcy should be dismissed, following
U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Robert Gerber's April 15 ruling that the
company was shielded from those claims by the terms of its
bankruptcy. Plaintiffs said the cases should be stayed pending a
resolution of their appeal.
On Wednesday, Gerber said that it would be procedurally
"cumbersome" to dismiss the cases, as GM had requested, in case
a higher court overturned his decision. Instead, he said the
cases would be "simply stayed for the time being." Gerber said
that if his decision was upheld, GM could renew its request.
A lead lawyer for plaintiffs, Steve Berman, said he was
pleased with the decision. Although Gerber said his April ruling
could be immediately appealed to the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of
Appeals, Berman said plaintiffs planned to first seek review
from the district judge in Manhattan who is overseeing more than
200 cases consolidated against GM over the ignition-switch
defect and subsequent recalls.
Plaintiffs' claims center on a faulty ignition switch in
some older vehicles that could slip out of position, cutting
power to brakes, steering and air bags. Last year, GM recalled
2.6 million vehicles with the switch, and later issued
additional recalls for other safety issues.
Some of the cases have been brought by customers who say
their vehicles lost value as a result of the recalls, while
others have filed lawsuits for injuries or deaths linked to the
vehicles. GM also set up an out-of-court fund to compensate
victims of the ignition switch.
Plaintiffs are proceeding with cases involving GM cars made
after its bankruptcy, which were not affected by the April
ruling. Gerber also said plaintiffs could bring claims based
solely on the conduct of post-bankruptcy "New GM."
(Reporting by Jessica Dye; Editing by Alexia Garamfalvi)