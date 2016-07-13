(Corrects to add dropped word "million" in first paragraph)
By Jessica Dye
NEW YORK, July 13 In a blow to General Motors Co
, a federal appeals court on Wednesday reversed part of a
bankruptcy court ruling that protected the automaker from some
lawsuits over an ignition switch defect that prompted the recall
of 2.6 million vehicles in 2014.
The 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Manhattan said
barring plaintiffs from suing the automaker over crashes and
lost vehicle value stemming from the faulty switch would violate
their constitutional rights to due process, since they had not
been notified of the defect prior to GM's 2009 bankruptcy.
The ruling effectively rebuffs GM's attempts to shield
itself from hundreds of customer lawsuits over faulty ignition
switches, and other vehicles components, on grounds that they
were automatically barred by the company's 2009 bankruptcy sale
to a new corporate entity.
"Due process applies even in a company's moment of crisis,"
the opinion stated.
The 2nd Circuit's decision affects injury and death cases
stemming from pre-bankruptcy crashes, as well as claims for lost
vehicle value. Plaintiffs had filed lawsuits over the ignition
switch, as well as dozens of other parts in GM vehicles that
were subject to recalls in 2014.
A lead lawyer for ignition switch plaintiffs, Robert
Hilliard, said Wednesday's decision will give plaintiffs whose
claims had been stayed by the bankruptcy order their day in
court.
"The 2nd Circuit, in a sound and substantive way, called GM
out for its cover-up, its lies and its attempts to use
bankruptcy as a way to hide from the victims," Hilliard said.
GM spokesman James Cain said the company is reviewing the
decision and its impact. "Even if some claims are ultimately
allowed to proceed, the plaintiffs must still prove their
cases," he said.
The appeal stemmed from a 2015 decision from the judge who
oversaw GM's 2009 bankruptcy, which created "New GM" to contain
valuable assets while leaving behind most of its burdensome
liabilities with "Old GM."
U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Robert Gerber, now retired, ruled in
2015 that New GM was shielded from liability over Old GM's
pre-bankruptcy actions, but he allowed some "independent" claims
based solely on New GM's conduct to proceed.
Some lawyers for GM customers argued that New GM should not
be protected because it knowingly concealed the switch defect
for more than a decade before it recalled the vehicles in 2014.
"Old GM - if reasonably diligent - surely should have known
about the defect," the 2nd Circuit wrote.
GM has already paid $2 billion in criminal and civil
penalties and settlements over the switch, which has been linked
to 124 deaths and 275 injuries, according to a compensation fund
set up by GM for claims involving the ignition switch.
The fund was administered by Washington lawyer Kenneth
Feinberg, who has also administered claims funds for victims of
the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks and the 2013 Boston Marathon
bombings, among other prominent cases.
Cases involving injuries or deaths in post-bankruptcy
crashes were not affected by the bankruptcy court order.
(Reporting by Jessica Dye; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Tom
Brown)