By Jessica Dye
NEW YORK, July 13 General Motors' 2009
bankruptcy does not shield it from lawsuits over a deadly
ignition-switch defect that led to criminal charges against the
automaker and prompted the recall of 2.6 million vehicles in
2014, a federal appeals court ruled on Wednesday.
The 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Manhattan said
barring plaintiffs from suing GM over crashes and lost
vehicle value stemming from the faulty switch would violate
their constitutional rights to due process, since they had not
been notified of the defect prior to GM's bankruptcy.
The ruling effectively rebuffs GM's attempts to block
hundreds of customer lawsuits over faulty ignition switches, and
other vehicles components, on grounds that they were
automatically barred by the company's 2009 bankruptcy sale to a
new corporate entity.
"Due process applies even in a company's moment of crisis,"
the opinion stated.
The 2nd Circuit's decision affects some injury and death
cases stemming from pre-bankruptcy crashes, according to a
lawyer for those plaintiffs, Robert Hilliard. It will also
impact claims from customers who say their vehicles lost value
as a result of the ignition switch and recalls involving other
parts, which plaintiffs' lawyers have estimated to be worth
between $7 billion and $10 billion.
A lead lawyer for those economic-loss plaintiffs, Steve
Berman, said in a statement that millions of customers' claims
would move forward as a result of the ruling. "The appeals
court's ruling today solidifies something we have known from the
very beginning of this suit - GM's bankruptcy filing was a
calculated move in its effort to conceal and cover up its
actions," Berman said in a statement.
GM spokesman James Cain said the decision does not address
the merits of the underlying claims, which must be litigated.
"Many of the claims we face have been brought on behalf of car
owners who want to be compensated even though they have not
suffered any loss," he said in a statement.
A federal judge overseeing consolidated litigation over the
recalls is currently weighing GM's motion to dismiss those
economic-loss cases.
The 2nd Circuit appeal stemmed from a 2015 decision from the
judge who oversaw GM's 2009 bankruptcy, which created "New GM"
to contain valuable assets while leaving behind most of its
burdensome liabilities with "Old GM."
U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Robert Gerber, now retired, ruled in
2015 that New GM was shielded from liability over Old GM's
pre-bankruptcy actions, but he allowed some "independent" claims
based solely on New GM's conduct to proceed.
Some lawyers for GM customers argued that New GM should not
be protected because it knowingly concealed the switch defect
for more than a decade before it recalled the vehicles in 2014.
"Old GM - if reasonably diligent - surely should have known
about the defect," the 2nd Circuit wrote.
The defective switch could slip out of place, causing the
engines on some older GM models to shut down without warning,
disabling safety features including air bags.
GM has already paid $2 billion in criminal and civil
penalties and settlements over the switch, including a $900
million payment to resolve a U.S. criminal investigation into
its handling of the defect. The company has admitted that
certain employees knew about the problem for more than a decade
before a recall was ordered.
The part has been linked to 124 deaths and 275 injuries,
according to a compensation fund set up by GM for claims
involving the ignition switch.
The fund was administered by Washington lawyer Kenneth
Feinberg, who has also administered claims funds for victims of
the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks and the 2013 Boston Marathon
bombings, among other prominent cases.
Cases involving injuries or deaths in post-bankruptcy
crashes were not affected by the bankruptcy court order. Two
cases involving post-2009 crashes blamed on the ignition switch
have gone to trial so far in Manhattan federal court. One was
dismissed mid-trial, and the jury found GM's switch was not at
fault in the other.
Through the Feinberg fund and other agreements with certain
plaintiffs' lawyers, GM has already settled more than 1,000
injury and death claims, and has said in court hearings that it
is making progress toward resolving others.
Clarence Ditlow, executive director of the Center for Auto
Safety, hailed the 2nd Circuit's decision as a win for
consumers. "GM consumers got a major victory in their ignition
switch lawsuits that were previously barred by the U.S.
bankruptcy court," he said.
GM took charges of $1.6 billion in 2015 and $4.2 billion in
2014 related to the recalls.
GM noted in a regulatory filing in April that an adverse
appeals court decision "could have a substantial impact on the
potential liability of GM for acts or conduct of General Motors
Corporation and what claims plaintiffs may pursue against GM in
the multidistrict litigation and other courts."
