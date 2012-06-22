June 22 General Motors Co said on Friday
it will add 1,500 workers at its St. Petersburg, Russia,
assembly plant as part of a previously announced plan to boost
production there.
GM broke ground on Friday on its expansion of GM Auto, its
plant in St. Petersburg, that will result in annual production
capacity more than doubling to 230,000 vehicles from 98,000 now.
On completion, expected by 2015, employment there would increase
to 4,000 people from 2,500 now.
The St. Petersburg plant builds the Chevrolet Cruze sedan
and hatchback and the Opel Astra hatchback, and will add
production of the Astra sedan under the expansion.
The expansion of GM Auto, which opened in 2008, is part of a
plan announced last year by several automakers with the Russian
government to lift capacity. GM said at the time it would spend
$1 billion in Russia over five years, including investing to
boost production at the GM-Avtovaz joint venture in Togliatti,
Russia. All told, GM said the moves would boost its combined
annual production capacity in the country to 350,000 vehicles.
In addition to GM, whose Chevy brand was the biggest foreign
seller in Russia last year, Renault SA and Ford Motor
Co are among the automakers in early stages of expanding
plants or moving into those sites owned by Russian partners.
The increase in Russian manufacturing capacity largely
results from the government's Decree 166, which offers foreign
players an exemption on customs duty for parts when they agree
to ramp up local production to 350,000 vehicles a year.
The government launched the incentives in late 2010,
complicating talks on joining the World Trade Organization that
were finally wrapped up in December of last year.