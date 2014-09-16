* To offer voluntary severance to about 500 workers
* Opel to speed up localisation of suppliers
* Opel turnaround by mid-decade not impacted by steps
(Adds company comment sticking to turnaround target)
By Andreas Cremer
BERLIN, Sept 16 Opel Group, the European arm of
General Motors, is cutting production and shedding around
500 jobs in Russia, hit by the weak Russian rouble and a plunge
in local demand due to a slowing economy and Western sanctions.
Opel said on Tuesday it would cut production at its plant in
St. Petersburg where it builds the Opel Astra and Chevrolet
Cruze compact models, to one shift per day from two.
It will also offer voluntary severance packages to about a
quarter of the plant's 2,000 staff and accelerate a move to use
more local suppliers - a shift that will help it to cope with a
weakening Russian rouble.
The rouble is this year's biggest-declining major emerging
currency, having lost more than 15 percent in value to hit a new
low against the U.S. dollar on Tuesday.
Western sanctions against Russia over the crisis in Ukraine
are causing further strains to carmakers.
"Demand has been in free fall recently, none of the
carmakers producing in Russia will be able to escape output
cuts," said Tatiana Hristova, analyst at market research firm
IHS Automotive.
Production of passenger cars and commercial vehicles may
slump 14 percent this year to 2.4 million autos, declining a
further 6.5 percent in 2015 to 2.24 million before rebounding in
2016, Hristova forecast.
STAFF CHANGES
Restructuring at Opel will also involve changes in senior
personnel. Susanna Webber, head of purchasing and logistics,
will take the helm of Opel's Russian operations with immediate
effect, to be assisted by new vice president Andy Dunstan, who
was previously the carmaker's managing director in the country.
Opel, which sells the Opel, Chevrolet and Cadillac brands in
Russia, has seen its market share in Russia fall to 7.8 percent
in the first eight months of the year, down from 9 percent in
the January-August period a year ago.
"Russia was our third-biggest market last year after the UK
and Germany," Opel Chief Executive Karl-Thomas Neumann said. "At
the moment, this market is locked into severe turbulences."
Opel is sticking to its target of reaching profitability in
Europe by mid-decade, a spokesman for the automaker said.
"We believe in the long-term potential of Russia but volume
and prices are under strong pressure and the rouble keeps
devaluing. We're now taking steps to minimize the risk and stay
on course," Neumann said.
Going forward, Opel said it aimed to raise the proportion of
locally-sourced components to 60 percent to wean itself off a
dependence on parts imported from the euro zone. Opel declined
to comment on the current level of locally produced car parts.
Opel will invest in a new press and body shop in the Samara
region so it can stamp body panels and assemble them locally.
Still, Opel's planned investments in parent GM's joint
venture with Russia's top automaker Avtovaz will not
be affected by the changes, Neumann said.
Avtovaz said last month it would cut production of its Lada
cars by 25,000 vehicles between September and November, though
workers would continue to get their full salary.
Volkswagen, Europe's largest automotive group,
said earlier this month it would suspend production at its
Kaluga factory in Russia for 10 days from Sept. 8, while keeping
to longer-term expansion plans.
(Additional reporting by Edward Taylor and Jan Schwartz;
Editing by Georgina Prodhan and Mark Potter)