DETROIT May 17 General Motors Co
shuffled its executive U.S. sales team as it readies a burst of
new models to be launched through the end of 2013, including an
overhaul of its critical big pickup trucks and SUVs.
The largest U.S. automaker placed Alan Batey in a newly
created position, vice president of U.S. sales and service.
Batey will report directly to Mark Reuss, who leads GM's
North American operations.
Four other executives were named to new roles in the U.S.
sales division. The changes take effect June 1.
Don Johnson will take on Batey's former role as head of
sales and service for Chevrolet, GM's mainstream brand. Kurt
McNeil will take Johnson's current role as head of GM's sales
operations. Chase Hawkins will be head of Cadillac sales. Ed
Peper will become head of fleet and commercial sales.
"Strengthening our U.S. sales team will help take full
advantage of these growth opportunities and continue delivering
solid improvements in customer satisfaction, dealer
profitability and resale value," Reuss said in a statement.
By the end of next year, about 70 percent of GM's lineup in
North America will be new and refreshed cars and trucks.
In a research note on Wednesday, Bank of America Merrill
Lynch analysts said the model years 2013 to 2016 represent a
"sweet spot" in the automaker's product cycle.
GM will launch its redesigned full-size pickup trucks next
year, including the Chevy Silverado, the No. 2 best-selling
vehicle in the United States. GM makes a profit of $12,000 to
$14,000 per vehicle on its big trucks, according to analysts.