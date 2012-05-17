DETROIT May 17 General Motors Co shuffled its executive U.S. sales team as it readies a burst of new models to be launched through the end of 2013, including an overhaul of its critical big pickup trucks and SUVs.

The largest U.S. automaker placed Alan Batey in a newly created position, vice president of U.S. sales and service.

Batey will report directly to Mark Reuss, who leads GM's North American operations.

Four other executives were named to new roles in the U.S. sales division. The changes take effect June 1.

Don Johnson will take on Batey's former role as head of sales and service for Chevrolet, GM's mainstream brand. Kurt McNeil will take Johnson's current role as head of GM's sales operations. Chase Hawkins will be head of Cadillac sales. Ed Peper will become head of fleet and commercial sales.

"Strengthening our U.S. sales team will help take full advantage of these growth opportunities and continue delivering solid improvements in customer satisfaction, dealer profitability and resale value," Reuss said in a statement.

By the end of next year, about 70 percent of GM's lineup in North America will be new and refreshed cars and trucks.

In a research note on Wednesday, Bank of America Merrill Lynch analysts said the model years 2013 to 2016 represent a "sweet spot" in the automaker's product cycle.

GM will launch its redesigned full-size pickup trucks next year, including the Chevy Silverado, the No. 2 best-selling vehicle in the United States. GM makes a profit of $12,000 to $14,000 per vehicle on its big trucks, according to analysts.