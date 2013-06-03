DETROIT, June 3 General Motors Co said industrywide U.S. May auto sales were between 15.4 million and 15.5 million on a seasonally adjusted annualized rate.

GM's estimate is more bullish than the annualized rate offered by analysts polled by Thomson Reuters of 15.1 million, and estimates of light vehicle sales of 15.2 million given Monday morning by Ford Motor Co and Chrysler Group LLC, a unit of Fiat.