* Deal covers 1,380 cases involving injuries after 2009 GM
bankruptcy
* Shareholders also settle case over stock value following
recalls
* Agreements announced same day as GM's $900 million
criminal deal
By Jessica Dye
NEW YORK, Sept 17 General Motors Co said
on Thursday it has reached agreements to settle significant
portions of the civil litigation brought against it over faulty
ignition switches that prompted the recall of millions of
vehicles and was linked to 124 deaths.
The deals were announced alongside GM's $900 million
settlement with U.S. prosecutors to end a criminal probe into
the switch problems. One would settle about
1,380 injury and death claims consolidated in New York federal
court, and another would resolve litigation brought by GM
shareholders who say the company lost billions in market value
because of safety issues.
GM announced it would record a $575 million charge in the
third quarter in connection with the civil litigation. The
company and lead plaintiffs' lawyers declined to comment on the
size of each settlement.
The agreements resolve "difficult claims without the burden,
expense and uncertainty of litigation," GM Executive
Vice-President and General Counsel Craig Glidden said in a
statement.
A lead lawyer for civil plaintiffs, Robert Hilliard, said
the agreement over injury and death cases was finalized late on
Wednesday. "They wanted to move on as quickly as possible," he
said.
Under this deal, eligible plaintiffs whose injuries occurred
after GM's 2009 bankruptcy will submit their claims to a special
master, who will determine the size of each individual award.
Plaintiffs bringing claims over pre-bankruptcy accidents
will not be part of the settlement program, said Hilliard. He
called on GM to start negotiating with those plaintiffs, who
face a tough road after a ruling earlier this year from a
federal bankruptcy judge in Manhattan that post-bankruptcy "New
GM" was not liable for the actions of pre-bankruptcy Old GM.
Also omitted from the settlement are six cases slated for
early trials, with the first currently scheduled to begin in
January.
GM has been grappling with a criminal probe and civil
litigation since it discovered last year that some ignition
switches in older vehicles could slip out of place, causing them
to stall and cutting power to brakes, air bags and steering
systems.
Since the ignition switch recalls began in February 2014, GM
has been hit with more than 200 lawsuits consolidating claims
from thousands of individuals. While the agreements will resolve
a substantial portion of that, GM is still facing claims from GM
customers who said their vehicles lost value as a result of the
recalls.
(Additional reporting by Nate Raymond in New York; Editing by
Alexia Garamfalvi and Matthew Lewis)