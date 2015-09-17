* GM admits concealing defects linked to 124 deaths
* Barra says recall crisis "catalyst for ... change"
* Critics call U.S. accord too lenient
* Some private litigation, shareholder lawsuits resolved
By Joseph White, Jonathan Stempel and Nate Raymond
DETROIT/NEW YORK, Sept 17 Hours after General
Motors Co agreed on Thursday to pay $900 million to
settle criminal charges related to a bungled recall, Chief
Executive Mary Barra said the legal and public relations crisis
that has shadowed her for nearly two years was "a catalyst for
meaningful change."
Now, Barra must show investors and consumers that the change
at the No. 1 U.S. automaker is real, and goes beyond the steps
she ordered to attack the engineering and managerial lapses that
resulted in GM waiting more than a decade to fix dangerous
vehicle defects now linked to 124 deaths.
GM shares rose modestly on Thursday as investors digested
details of the criminal settlements, for which the automaker
will take a $1.475 billion third-quarter charge, including $575
million for private litigation.
However, GM shares are still trading well below their
initial public offering price of $33, despite Barra's move in
March to promise investors $10 billion in cash and stock
buybacks through the end of next year.
Barra could face new pressure from investors to take more
aggressive steps to lift the company's shares. Meanwhile, Sergio
Marchionne, chief executive of rival Fiat Chrysler Automobiles
NV , continues his campaign for a merger of
his company and GM - a proposal Barra and her board have
rebuffed.
GM executives would rather focus attention on their
ambitious plans for launching new vehicles with advanced
technology. Product development chief Mark Reuss, speaking to
employees on Thursday, hit that note.
"We are going to deliver vehicles with features that astound
and amaze people," he said, adding that GM's goal is to be a
"zero defects" company.
HUMBLING EPISODE
The settlement caps a humbling episode for a company that
once dominated the global auto industry. The recall scandal
battered GM's reputation in its home market, chopped more than
$5 billion out of the Detroit automaker's profit and helped
usher in a new era of aggressive oversight by federal
regulators.
GM disclosed in February 2014 that it failed to tell
regulators what it knew about defective ignition switches that
could cause vehicles to stall, and cut power to the air bags.
Before that revelation, GM was regaining profitability after a
federally funded bankruptcy, and Barra was hailed for breaking
one of industry's formidable glass ceilings to become the first
woman to head a major global automaker.
The recall scandal, which engulfed the company just weeks
after Barra took over as CEO in January 2014, put the ills of
the pre-bankruptcy GM at center stage in Washington, in the
media and in the courts. Barra took sharp criticism from
lawmakers during four hearings on Capitol Hill.
But the steps Barra took in response to GM's humiliation
paid off.
She set up a compensation fund that paid $600 million to
ignition switch crash victims, appointed a new safety czar to
cut through managerial silos in the engineering organization,
shared mountains of documents with federal investigators and
publicly embraced a scathing internal report by Anton Valukas,
chairman of the Chicago law firm Jenner & Block, that exposed
deep flaws in GM's managerial culture.
All that helped GM secure a settlement that was less onerous
than many financial analysts had expected.
The Justice Department did not charge any individuals, and
credited GM in the deferred prosecution agreement with
"terminating wrongdoers."
CRITICS SPEAK OUT
The deal was also less punishment than some victims'
families thought was deserved.
Laura Christian, the birth mother of 16-year-old Amber Rose,
who died in a 2005 crash, lamented the lack of individual
accountability in the agreement.
"We buried our loved ones because GM buried a deadly
defect," she said. "And yet today all GM has to do is write
another check to escape."
Barra called the settlement "tough," and said GM would
change its ways. "The steps we took to do the right thing ...
persuaded the Justice Department to defer prosecutions," Barra
said during a televised talk to GM employees on Thursday
afternoon. She also reminded employees, "people were hurt and
people died in our cars."
Prosecutors charged GM with wire fraud and scheming to
conceal material facts from a U.S. regulator. The Justice
Department's failure to charge any individuals drew objections
from some lawmakers and industry critics who had pressed for
stiffer penalties.
GM admitted to failing to disclose a potentially lethal
safety defect with the switches that kept some air bags from
deploying. It also admitted to misleading consumers about the
safety of affected vehicles.
The settlement was approved by U.S. District Judge Alison
Nathan in Manhattan during a hearing on Thursday afternoon.
GM also agreed to a partial settlement of private litigation
with drivers, passengers and families over the switches, and a
settlement of related shareholder litigation.
Robert Hilliard, one of the lawyers leading the private
litigation by drivers and passengers, said about 84 death cases
and 370 injury cases would remain unresolved.
In settling with the government, GM entered into a
three-year deferred prosecution agreement that requires an
independent monitor to oversee its recall and safety-related
practices. The criminal charges will be dropped if GM meets its
obligations.
U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara did not rule out charging
individual GM employees, but said there are "legal and factual"
challenges to prosecuting them. "The law does not always let us
do what we wish we could do."
GM's $900 million payment will be treated as a penalty, and
the automaker cannot treat it as a deductible expense.
It is less than the $1.2 billion that Toyota Motor Corp
agreed in March 2014 to pay to resolve a similar case
alleging that its vehicles accelerated without warning.
GM shares gained 0.4 percent to close at $31.31 on Thursday.
