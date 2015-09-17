By David Ingram
| NEW YORK, Sept 17
Manhattan blamed gaps in federal law and "siloing" within
General Motors Co for the failure so far to charge any
individual employees who may be responsible for faulty ignition
switches linked to 124 deaths.
The lack of individual prosecutions infuriated GM's critics
despite the company agreeing to pay $900 million to end a
criminal investigation of the defects and a cover-up.
GM, the No. 1 U.S. automaker, signed what is known as a
deferred prosecution agreement with the U.S. Department of
Justice to avoid a conviction on charges of fraud and hiding
information from a regulator. The company would see the charges
dropped in three years if it hires an independent monitor and
meets other terms.
Responding to criticism from victims, lawmakers and safety
advocates, U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara said at a news conference
on Thursday he understood the calls to hold individuals legally
accountable but insisted his office's hands were probably tied.
"We're not done, and it remains possible that we will charge
an individual, but the law doesn't always let us to do what we
wish we could," Bharara said.
Bharara, whose office began investigating GM in February
2014, told reporters that it is lawful for an automaker's
employees to put a potentially deadly product on the market. The
auto industry is unlike many others in that regard, he said.
What is unlawful, Bharara said, is to hide problems from
regulators, but he said the reporting responsibility is
generally so diffuse at automakers that no single person could
be held responsible.
"A particular person may have had only partial knowledge,
and contributed in a chain of actions," he said.
Describing it as a "problem in business culture," he said
such "siloing" was also harmful to corporate compliance programs
designed to catch wrongdoing. Bharara also said, "it's not as
easy as it looks sometimes" to bring a prosecution.
GM's agreement with the Justice Department does make clear,
however, that prosecutors do blame individuals for the problems
at the company. It praises GM for "terminating wrongdoers" and
says its "agents and employees" concealed a potentially deadly
safety defect.
Lance Cooper, a lawyer whose investigation on behalf of the
family of a fatal crash victim broke the case open, said the
settlement was no consolation.
"It's the same old story. If you have enough power and money
you can always buy your way out of truly being held accountable
for your misdeeds," Cooper said in a statement.
GM Chief Executive Officer Mary Barra said last year that 15
employees had been fired over the company's poor handling of the
defective ignition switch, which could cause engines to stall
and prevent air bags from deploying during crashes.
Two product litigation attorneys and a quality control
executive were among them.
Adding to the challenge facing prosecutors, Bharara said,
was the need to prove "criminal intent," which is generally
required to prosecute crimes in the United States.
The Justice Department has been criticized for years that it
had gone easy on executives who were suspected of helping to
cause the global financial crisis that began in 2008.
New guidelines released by the Justice Department just last
week were designed to increase prosecutions of high-level
executives and other corporate employees, but the guidelines
were aimed primarily at new investigations, not cases at an
advanced stage, and appeared to have no impact on the GM case.
Democratic Senators Richard Blumenthal of Connecticut and
Edward Markey of Massachusetts said they were disappointed by
the whole deal GM received, including the lack of charges
against individuals.
"The 124 families who lost loved ones deserved an explicit
acknowledgment of criminal wrongdoing, and individual criminal
accountability, as well as a larger monetary penalty," the
lawmakers said in a statement. They have pushed for changes to
relevant laws but so far without success.
(Reporting by David Ingram; Editing by Noeleen Walder and Grant
McCool)