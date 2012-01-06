BEIJING Jan 6 General Motors' car venture in Shanghai sold 1.23 million cars in 2011, up 18.5 percent from a year earlier.

Sales of Buick brands came to 645,537 vehicles, up 17.4 percent, it said in a statement on its website. The annual tally of Chevrolet models rose 17.9 percent to 555,991 units and Cadillac sales were up 72.8 percent to 30,008 units.

GM makes vehicles in China in partnership with SAIC Motor and FAW Group.