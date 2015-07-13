DETROIT, July 13 General Motors Co Chief Executive Mary Barra said Monday the automaker has "no plans to change" its strategy of building the Chevrolet Sonic small car in the U.S.

Barra made the comment in response to a reporter's question about Ford Motor Co's decision to move production of its Ford Focus compact car out of factory in suburban Detroit by 2018. Ford has said the future of the Michigan plant will be a topic for contract talks with the United Auto Workers this year.

Barra spoke at the formal kickoff of contract negotiations with the United Auto Workers in Detroit on Monday. The UAW represents GM factory workers in the U.S. UAW President Dennis Williams said at the same event Monday that he's concerned by investments the Detroit automakers are planning outside the U.S. (Reporting By Joseph White)