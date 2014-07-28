SEOUL, July 28 General Motors' South
Korean unit reached a tentative wage deal with its labour union
on Monday to stave off a potential strike at one of its key
Asian production bases, a source who has direct knowledge of the
matter told Reuters.
GM Korea agreed to pay a combined 10.5 million Korean won
($10,200) in bonuses and incentives to each worker and raise the
basic wage by 63,000 won, among other things, the person said.
The deal is subject to a vote by GM's South Korean workers,
the official said on condition of anonymity, because he is not
authorized to speak to the media.
A company spokesman confirmed the deal was made, and is
checking details of the pact.
($1=1025.9500 Korean won)
(Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)