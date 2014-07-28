(Adds union comments)
SEOUL, July 28 General Motors' South
Korean unit reached a tentative wage deal with its labour union
on Monday, averting a potential strike at one of its key Asian
production bases.
The agreement came after GM Korea CEO Sergio Rocha earlier
this month warned that potential labour unrest could lead to
further production cuts for the company in South Korea.
The deal is subject to a union vote on Wednesday and
Thursday.
The U.S. automaker said in December it would stop selling
its Chevrolet-branded cars in Europe by the end of 2015, a move
that hit output at its plant in Gunsan, South Korea, which
produces most of the Chevy cars sold in Europe.
As part of the labour deal, GM reversed an earlier decision
not to make the next-generation Chevrolet Cruze at the Gunsan
plant. However, the new Cruze will not be
produced until 2017, according to GM's proposal to the union
that was seen by Reuters, meaning the Gunsan plant may remain
underutilised until then.
"We can't win it all. We will leave the deal to the judgment
of our union members," union spokesman Jang Kyung-dae told
Reuters.
The company said the two sides had reached a deal in "a
smooth and peaceful way," and confirmed the new wage and bonus
terms.
GM's South Korean workers earlier this month voted to go on
strike over stalled wage talks.
Under the deal, GM Korea agreed to pay a combined 10.5
million won ($10,200) in bonuses and incentives to each worker
and raise the basic wage by 63,000 won.
The bonuses and incentives are slightly higher than last
year's, while the basic wage increase was less than last year's
rise of 92,000 won. For workers with 20 years experience, the
basic wage increase is about 3.3 percent, according to a union
official.
The company also agreed to revamp its wage scheme, which has
been in place since 1953, after the country's supreme court
ruled late last year that regular bonuses should be counted as
base wages.
South Korea is one of GM's biggest Asian manufacturing
bases, producing more than four out of 10 Chevrolet vehicles
marketed globally.
($1=1,025.95 Korean won)
